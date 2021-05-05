ENTERTAINMENT

Swamiyadi to alert Sharda: Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham

Zee Tamil’s popular show Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is all set for more drama in the show with Swamiyadi visiting Sharda.

In the previous episodes, it was seen that Anu visited the temple. Surya also came there. Anu fed the prasadam to Surya. Anu said that she was upset, so she has visited the temple. She further said that it’s not easy for her to disclose about their love matter to her dad. She’s a girl and brought up like this and will ask Surya to give her some time. Surya agreed, but he asked her to think putting herself in his position too. Surya asked if she thinks their age gap will cause any problems. Anu replied that she doesn’t mind about it, but her parents will not think like her.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Swamiyadi will visit Sharda. Sharda will invite Swamiyadi to come inside the house. However Swamiyadi will ask Sharda to get ready to welcome her daughter-in-law. Swamiyadi will ask Sharda to fulfill her responsibilities. If she forgets her responsibility, the deity will remind her responsibilities. Sharda will say that Deity have reminded and she offered her the saree. Swamiyadi will say that she’s not talking about the saree, but the work she should complete. Swamiyadi will further say that the daughter-in-law will bring both the good luck and the problems with her. Sharda will get shocked hearing this and will ask what she should do. Swamiyadi will advise not to try to stop anything, even if she tries, she won’t be able.

Which problems Swamiyadi is talking about? What’s the destiny is stored for Surya and Anu in the show?

