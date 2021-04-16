LATEST

Swansea City determined to continue fight against online

The Swans didn’t put up on social media for seven days.

Swansea have vowed to proceed their battle towards on-line abuse following their week-long social media boycott.

The Sky Guess Championship membership introduced final Thursday they might not be posting on their social media channels for seven days as a result of repeated, usually racial, abuse of gamers on-line.

Swansea gamers Yan Dhanda, Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe are simply a few of a protracted listing of footballers to have been focused in latest months – an inventory that additionally contains Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling.

The membership had been joined of their actions by Birmingham and Scottish champions Rangers, who additionally imposed social media blackouts.

Swansea have been broadly counseled for his or her initiative and say they’ve been happy with the response.

Of their first tweet since bringing their boycott to an finish, the membership posted: “We wish to thank fellow golf equipment, supporters, executives and stakeholders for his or her messages of assist over the previous seven days.

“We are going to collectively proceed this battle towards on-line abuse and discrimination. We hope for change. #EnoughIsEnough.”

Their sentiments had been echoed by Birmingham as in addition they resumed social media exercise.

A tweet learn: “The membership wish to thank everybody for his or her assist within the stand we took over the previous seven days. We are going to proceed to battle on-line abuse and discrimination collectively.”

