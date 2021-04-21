Swara Bhaskar took a dig at Modi, said, "Just keep building temples ... - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Actress Swara Bhaskar as soon as once more took on Prime Minister Modi of the nation. Swara Bhaskar will not be solely lively on this planet of appearing however she can be very lively about her social views. Lately, Swara took a jibe at Modi ji on his Instagram deal with, know what he wrote –

Swara Bhaskar has shared an image on her Insta Story. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen on this image. The Prime Minister has stood with folded palms. The caption under the image reads, ‘The temple is being constructed proper there. Don’t be embarrassed by asking for beds within the hospital. Thanks.

Lately, the Corona report of Swara Bhaskar’s mom and her prepare dinner has additionally come optimistic. Swara wrote within the caption, ‘Yeh ghar aaya hai’. Each my mom and our prepare dinner have been discovered to be Corona optimistic. Our whole household has remoted themselves within the Delhi home. ‘