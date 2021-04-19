ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhaskar’s mother and cook became Kovid infected, actress said- ‘Yeh hamare ghar aaya hai’

Outbreak of Kovid is growing within the nation. Whether or not it’s a frequent man or a star, it’s changing into troublesome for everybody to flee from Corona. In the meantime, now, Corona has additionally knocked on the home of Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. Swara herself has given details about this on social media.

Giving details about this on Swara’s Instagram story, he wrote, ‘It has come to our home. My mom and prepare dinner Kovid have develop into contaminated, their experiences have come out constructive. We’re remoted in the home of Delhi. All of you must also keep at residence and use masks. Swara has given this data on Twitter as properly.

Followers are praying for Swara’s mom and household after this publish by Swara Bhaskar. Together with the followers, some stars have additionally commented on Swara’s publish, praying for everybody to be secure and get well shortly. Whereas many social media customers are making constructive tweets for Swara, some try to troll as properly.

Allow us to inform you that Swara celebrated her birthday in Goa just a few days in the past. Swara was additionally crying after seeing the love obtained from family and friends on an important day. Its video additionally turned fairly viral on social media. On the identical time, Swara’s dad and mom additionally congratulated the actress on social media. Swara’s dad and mom wrote – ‘Sorry we could not want you in non-public … and likewise sorry that your mom cannot hug her Shona Rani … be secure and placed on a masks …’.

