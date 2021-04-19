ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhaskar's scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote- 'Temple is being built, do not be ashamed by asking for beds'

Amidst the havoc of Kovid within the nation, there are a lot of experiences of mattress issues and lack of oxygen in hospitals. In such a scenario, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has taken a pointy stride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swara has shared sarcasm whereas sharing an image of PM Modi on her Instagram story.

What’s swara’s insta story
Swara Bhaskar shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Insta story. PM Modi is seen folding his palms within the image. Together with this, it’s written on the picture- ‘The temple is being constructed there. Don’t be embarrassed by asking for beds within the hospital. Thanks.’ Clarify that Swara has written ‘By way of Whatsapp’ within the nook of the photograph.

Swara’s sharp frown
Recall that this isn’t the primary time that Swara Bhaskar has made an announcement or put up in opposition to PM Modi or his authorities. Even earlier than this, Swara has made statements in opposition to the Modi authorities on social media many instances. On the one hand, whereas followers are very fond of those sharp statements of Swara in opposition to the federal government, alternatively, Swara can also be a troll as a consequence of such posts.

Swara’s mom and cook dinner Kovid contaminated
Please inform that shortly earlier than, Swara has given data on social media that her mom and cook dinner Corona have been contaminated. Swara tweeted, ‘It has come to our home. My mom and cook dinner Kovid have turn out to be contaminated, their experiences have come out optimistic. We’re remoted in the home of Delhi. All of you also needs to keep at dwelling and use masks.

