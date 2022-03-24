LATEST

Swatch Created a Cheaper Version of the Watch Worn on the Moon

Image for article titled Omega and Swatch A more affordable version of a watch worn on the Moon

In 1962, Walter Schirra was the first astronaut to wear the Omega Chronograph watch in space during the Mercury-Atlas 8 mission. The company’s watches were also worn during the first spacewalks, but most notably, an Omega Speedmaster Professional was worn when astronauts took their first steps on the Moon. It has since become an iconic watch, and now omega and swatch Made a more affordable version of the watch.

Space enthusiasts who want to strap The same watch worn by the Apollo astronauts that they consider to be idols needs to be prepared to spend a little dough. The Omega Speedmaster Professional is by no means the most expensive watch on the market (you can easily spend about half a million dollars on a watch It’s barely there) but you can expect it to fall well north of $5,000…

