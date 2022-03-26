LATEST

Sweet 16: Gonzaga loses to Arkansas, Houston beats Arizona

Posted on
Sweet 16: Gonzaga loses to Arkansas, Houston beats Arizona

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. It was a great game night.

If you’re reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to receive this free newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday. SI.com/newsletters,

Men’s tournament now open

Who would have guessed that Sweet 16 would take place after the first day of play only one number 1 seed remained In the men’s tournament?

After Gonzaga’s loss to Arkansas and Arizona’s loss to Houston last night, Kansas’ final top seed is still alive. (The Jayhawks play Providence for a spot in the Elite Eight tonight.) It was for the first time since 1995 That Sweet 16 play saw two No. 1 seeds go down on the same day.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top