LATEST

Swiggy Fundraises Nearly $800 Million, Valuation To Touch $5 Billion – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Swiggy Fundraises Nearly $800 Million, Valuation To Touch $5 Billion - Tech Kashif

Swiggy, an online food delivery brand, has approximately raised a sum of $800 million from its investors including Goldman Sachs, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Falcon Edge and Carmignac. This information was shared by brand’s founder Sriharsha Majety in an internal mail to the employees. According to a report published in the Mint, with this investment in Swiggy’s kitty, their total estimated value will touch the $4.9 billion mark. A source close to the company also mentioned that Swiggy is also expecting some funds from GIC Private Limited and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). After the participation of these two organisations, Swiggy is expected to close the fundraiser.

In a part of the mail accessed by the Mint, the company’s founder Sriharsha Majety wrote, “This fundraise gives us a lot more firepower than the planned investment for our current business lines.” He also mentioned that the company will continue to experiment new offerings for the future, ready for investment later.

Food delivery brands like Zomato and Swiggy were severely hit in April and May last year due to the nationwide lockdown. The impact was so intense that the companies had no option but to resort to down sizing of employees. However, it is worth mentioning that on the eve of New Year, both these major food delivery brands had reported their highest ever levels of daily orders.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has also launched a new wing called the Health Hub for its calorie conscious customer base. This development take place in 2020. Apart from that, the food delivery giant has also started home delivers from gourmet stores in some parts of the country.

Last year, Swiggy had managed to raise some $158 million as a part of Series I round in April. This money was raised with investments from Tencent, Meituan Dianping, Prosus NV, Ark Impact and Korea Investment Partners.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
692
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
688
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
681
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
679
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
666
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
656
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
641
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
564
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
540
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
540
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top