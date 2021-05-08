Swiss brain disorder tech firm expands to Saudi Arabia – Arab News

RIYADH: MindMaze Healthcare, a Swiss technology company which specializes in treating brain disorders, is expanding into Saudi Arabia. MindMaze develops digital neurotherapeutics to help repair damage caused by strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions.

It has also developed video games, which promote the development of high intensity therapeutic movements which help lead to the restoration of damaged brain functions. The Lausanne-based company has partnered with Saudi company Alkholi Medical. Founded in 1976 by Dr. Hamza Alkholi, it specializes in a variety of healthcare field, from importing medical devices to establishing and operating medical centers.

“MindMaze products have proved to be the best in the market, as validated by the leading US institutions in the field. Thanks to distributors and partners, we can reach more patients faster, so that people with neurological diseases all around the world can benefit firsthand from these proven engaging and immersive therapies, including from the comfort of their own home,” Jean-Marc Wismer, MindMaze’s chief operating officer, said in a press statement. “The partnerships collectively expand MindMaze’s international footprint, which should further solidify our leadership in brain health while contributing to our top line growth over the coming year and beyond,” the statement added.

Founded in 2012 by Tej Tadi, MindMaze has been valued at over $1 billion and has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai.