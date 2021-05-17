Swiss Firm Eyes Marine Tech Opportunity – Ship & Bunker

Daphne Tech: crowdfunding. File Image / Pixabay.

Swiss technology firm Daphne Technology is crowd fund an expansion of its emissions-reducing technology offer.

The firm, which has EUR 8 million ($9.7m) from the European Union‘s Horizon 2020 research fund, will use the additional finance to scale up its patented technologies.

“Our unique, patented technologies will not only help shipowners eliminate toxic and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from all fuels and will allow them the most flexible and economically viable path towards compliance with existing and future regulations,” the company’s chief executive, Mario Michan, told martime news provider Shipinsight.

The company’s key offer is its “universal green converter”, a technology that will help the maritime industry reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 or earlier, no matter what fuel is being used, the company said.

The company said it is in discusison with three major shipping companies that are seeking to retrofit their vessels by the end of 2022, according to the report.