LATEST

Swiss Firm Eyes Marine Tech Opportunity – Ship & Bunker

Swiss Firm Eyes Marine Tech Opportunity

Daphne Tech: crowdfunding. File Image / Pixabay.

Swiss technology firm Daphne Technology is crowd fund an expansion of its emissions-reducing technology offer.

The firm, which has EUR 8 million ($9.7m) from the European Union‘s Horizon 2020 research fund, will use the additional finance to scale up its patented technologies.

“Our unique, patented technologies will not only help shipowners eliminate toxic and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from all fuels and will allow them the most flexible and economically viable path towards compliance with existing and future regulations,” the company’s chief executive, Mario Michan, told martime news provider Shipinsight.

The company’s key offer is its “universal green converter”, a technology that will help the maritime industry reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 or earlier, no matter what fuel is being used, the company said.

The company said it is in discusison with three major shipping companies that are seeking to retrofit their vessels by the end of 2022, according to the report.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
92
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top