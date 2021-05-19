SYD VS MLV Match Live Score Dream11 A-League Team Sydney FC Vs Melbourne Top Picks & Scorecard







In the A-league’s next match we will watch Sydney FC squaring off against Melbourne Victory. Both of the teams are all set to face each other in Netstrata Jubilee Stadium today at 02:35 PM. Well, this is the 23rd match of the league and its popularity is just expected because all the football lovers were so crazy to know the live updates on the game, and the team news. Be here if you are also one of those who are keen to know about the nail-biting competition.

These two teams are having a strong lineup and have also played before in the league. No doubt that this game will hit you for a six. You all must be in the swim that SYD has given an outstanding performance through the league, but when it comes to the MLV, this team has given a better performance than SYD. Before moving further on the game, you should be swimming about some mandatory things that will help you play fantasy cricket.

SYD vs MLV,

A-League

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 02:35 PM

Sydney FC Playing XI (Probable): Andrew Redmayne, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Luke Brattan , Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses

Melbourne Victory Playing XI (Probable): Max Crocombe, Aaron Anderson, Leigh Broxham, Dalibor Markovic, Storm Roux, Jacob Butterfield, Jake Brimmer, Birkan Kirdar, Callum McManaman , Rudy Gestede, Robbie Kruse

Today’s this match is going to be one of the best football matches. The other thing that also plays an important role in fantasy football and is weather reports, and as per the latest weather forecast the climate of Netstrata Jubilee Stadium will be warm and all the players will showcase their playing strategy under a clear sky.

Sydney FC (SYD) has played a total of 22 matches in which the team won 9 matches got defeated in 5 matches and has tied 8 matches, hence the team is having 35 points therefore the team is holding the third position in the point table. On the other side, the Melbourne Victory (MLV) has also played a total of 22 matches in which the team got the victory title just 4 times, got defeated in 15 matches, and tied 3 games as a result, the team is having 15 points in their account and standing on the 11th position. Well, no doubt that this can be a one-sided match for SYD, but let’s see who will win this time, till then stay tuned to get live updates on the game.