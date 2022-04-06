Sydney may have bad weather as BoM issues rain flood warning

The places most affected by the weather event include Bega, Batemans Bay, Nora, Goulburn, Wollongong, Sydney, Katumba and Gosford.

There is also a slight to moderate flood warning for central NSW and south coastal rivers, including Greater Sydney, for Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain comes as the result of a strong upper trough which is expected to settle over central NSW on Wednesday.

This trough is expected to deepen and slow down in the coming days before weakening on Friday morning.