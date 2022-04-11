Sydney news: Police appeal to witnesses to violent city brawl

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

Surry Hills Dispute Witness Appeal

Police are appealing to witnesses to a dispute in Sydney’s inner city in which a man suffered serious head injuries.

Evander Tuala, 23, was allegedly punched in the head and fell to the ground during a fight between two groups on Oxford Street just after midnight on Saturday.

Police chased on foot for some time and arrested three people. He has been charged with assault.

Detective Superintendent John Duncan said there were multiple witnesses to the incident and they were being asked to come forward with footage from dashcams or mobile phones.

“This young man is fighting for his life in the hospital, we believe maybe 10 to 15 people were involved,” Superintendent Duncan said.

“So before we get to work…