Sydney Royal Easter Show stabbing: NSW police reveal disturbing details of deadly brawl on Monday night

A teenage boy who was fatally stabbed at Sydney’s Royal Easter Show was a worker who was on break and catching up with peers, 7NEWS can reveal.

The main riding area of ​​the showground became a crime scene around 8 p.m. Monday, when two rival groups began fighting in front of frightened families.

Watch more on this story in the video above

Watch or stream the latest news on Channel 7 for free 7 plus ,

The fight turned deadly when a knife was pulled out and two teenagers were stabbed.

A 17-year-old worker died, while another suffered a stab wound in his leg and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police reached the spot at Easter show on Tuesday. Credit: 7news

A short time later a man was arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station. Credit: 7news

The police on Tuesday alleged…