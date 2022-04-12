Sydney Royal Easter Show stabbing: NSW police reveal disturbing details of deadly brawl on Monday night

A teenage boy who was fatally stabbed at Sydney’s Royal Easter Show was a worker who was on break and catching up with peers, 7NEWS can reveal.
The main riding area of the showground became a crime scene around 8 p.m. Monday, when two rival groups began fighting in front of frightened families.
Watch more on this story in the video above
Watch or stream the latest news on Channel 7 for free 7 plus ,
The fight turned deadly when a knife was pulled out and two teenagers were stabbed.
A 17-year-old worker died, while another suffered a stab wound in his leg and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The police on Tuesday alleged…
Read Full News