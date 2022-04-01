Sydney Sweeney Forgot to Tell Her Grandparents About Her ‘Euphoria’ Nude Scenes—Watch Video

Sidney Sweeney is undoubtedly one of the best parts of HBO’s teen drama Excitement, and his family cannot be prouder. But as excited as they were to see her work, she probably should have let them know that the show is pretty raw.

“So, for the premiere, I invited my whole family,” the star revealed in a recent appearance The Ellen DeGeneres Show, i.e. parents, uncles, grandparents, “I was like, ‘It’s the Hollywood premiere! You have to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and huge screens, like, huge screens—I was on the floor.

When DeGeneres asked why she didn’t warn her family, Sweeney practically screamed, “I wasn’t thinking! I was so thrilled!”

Thankfully, it looks like they took it very well. Sweeney tells him…