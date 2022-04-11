Sydney traffic: Commuters warned to stay home on ‘terrible’ jam as bus drivers go on strike and services are cut short

Morning commuters in Sydney and parts of regional NSW have been warned to prepare for significant disruptions and delays after more than 1,000 bus drivers lost their jobs.

Disruptions to Monday morning bus routes in Sydney are expected to have a greater impact, the Monday before the school holiday.

Services to the Hunter Region, Lake Macquarie, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Quenbeyan are also expected to be affected by workers going on strike by the Transport Workers’ Union and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.

Transport for NSW says all affected lines will run on reduced timetables and is urging commuters to use other travel options where possible.