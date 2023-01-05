“Sylvie” Pele’s funeral puts the “FIFA” president in the crosshairs of criticism

And he wrote Infantino On “Instagram“I am shocked to hear that some seem to be criticizing me for taking selfies and photos during the ceremony.”

He added, “I have a lot of respect and admiration Belief And for the ceremony, I wouldn’t dare do anything that could be disrespectful.”

Besides Infantino, who was holding a mobile phone to pick up PictureThree people stood under the large white tent hosting Pele’s coffin, including Manuel Maria, one of Pele’s close friends.

Infantino continued: “I was honored and touched that my colleagues and the great Pele’s family asked me to take a picture with them.”

He explained, “Pele’s team asked me to take a selfie for all of us, but they did not know how. To be useful, I took someone’s phone and took a picture of all of us.”

It is worth noting that more than 230 thousand people attended Pele’s funeral that lasted more than 24 hours.