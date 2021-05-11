LATEST

Symposium Highlights North Texas’ Black Tech Talent, Potential – dallasinnovates.com

Though Blacks comprise roughly 14 percent of the U.S. population, only about 8 percent of all computer or mathematical workers are Black. The disparity is even wider at the executive level, where about 2 percent of IT managers are Black.

“How can that be, in the age of Black Lives Matter?’ points out Dallas-based Peter Beasley, co-founder of Blacks United in Leading Technology (BUiLT) International.

“There is no talent pipeline problem,” he said. “Black tech talent is widely available, especially in North Texas.”

Several leading organizations have banded together to hold the inaugural North Texas Black Tech Symposium from June 15-17. The event is free; access to networking costs $10 and access to workshops costs $20.

The event is being hosted by BUiLT, a nonprofit group whose creed states that increasing the representation and participation of Black people in tech helps lift oppressed people everywhere.

“A great deal of the racial disparity found in the U.S. tech workforce has been driven by institutional, systemic racism,” said Beasley, who admits his early life experiences didn’t point clearly to his current role, Chairman and Executive Director of BUiLT.

Growing Up ‘Colorblind’

“I’m surprised finding myself leading an organization advocating racial equality,” Beasley told Dallas Innovates, “because I grew up almost colorblind. My father was in the Air Force, and I grew up in Sacramento, California, Anchorage, Alaska, London, England, and San Antonio, Texas.”

BUiLT, nonprofit, Texas, North Texas, Dallas, Dallas-Fort Worth, DFW, Black talent, Black tech talent, Texas talent, North Texas talent, Dallas talent, Dallas-Fort Worth talent, DFW talent, talent attraction, Texas tech talent, North Texas tech talent, Dallas tech talent, Dallas-Fort Worth tech talent, DFW tech talent, Texas business, North Texas business, Dallas business, Dallas-Fort Worth business, DFW business, Texas nonprofit, North Texas nonprofit, Dallas nonprofit, Dallas-Fort Worth nonprofit, DFW nonprofit, symposium, symposia, non-profit, nonprofit, nonprofits, non-profits, cybersecurity, cyber security, north-texas, expo, vice president, Texas symposium, North Texas symposium, Dallas symposium, Dallas-Fort Worth symposium, DFW symposium,
As the only Black student in Meadow Village School in San Antonio, Peter Beasley effectively integrated his school. “I didn’t see much variance – they were all white. I looked past myself,” he says.

“When I went to UT Austin in 1976, oh boy,” he said. “There were almost no Blacks at all, but because I made straight-A’s in my first semester in an electrical engineering program, it seemed like I had a lot of extra passes that others didn’t get.”

When Beasley graduated UT in 1980, he re-entered his colorblind reality, living in a mobile home, exploring the ditches of South Texas for uranium for Dallas-based Mobil Exploration and Producing Services Inc. (MEPSI).

Then, with MEPSI, Beasley worked four years in oil exploration on a worldwide, oceangoing ship traveling to Greece, England, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Africa, Madagascar, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, and countries in between.

When he moved to Dallas in 1985, MEPSI groomed Beasley through career-advancing special roles, and then put him in leadership in information technology.

“Back in the ’80s, there were few Black people in tech, especially in management,” Beasley said. “But, if you have the education and are given a chance, technology careers can create new possibilities for anyone.”

“The beauty is, if you can code, code is code,” he said. “It’s ones and zeros. And if you can keep the bad guys out via cybersecurity … or if you can do something with technology that generates competitive value, nobody cares what race you are. You’re making money for someone.”

BUiLT, nonprofit, Texas, North Texas, Dallas, Dallas-Fort Worth, DFW, Black talent, Black tech talent, Texas talent, North Texas talent, Dallas talent, Dallas-Fort Worth talent, DFW talent, talent attraction, Texas tech talent, North Texas tech talent, Dallas tech talent, Dallas-Fort Worth tech talent, DFW tech talent, Texas business, North Texas business, Dallas business, Dallas-Fort Worth business, DFW business, Texas nonprofit, North Texas nonprofit, Dallas nonprofit, Dallas-Fort Worth nonprofit, DFW nonprofit, symposium, symposia, non-profit, nonprofit, nonprofits, non-profits, cybersecurity, cyber security, north-texas, expo, vice president, Texas symposium, North Texas symposium, Dallas symposium, Dallas-Fort Worth symposium, DFW symposium,

In 2008, Peter Beasley and his son accepted a $500,000 from the Texas Emerging Technology Fund.

Barriers at the Top

Beasley spent 20 years in corporate IT management but he ran into barriers and ceilings; other Black IT pros have reported the same. He saw the effects of race and the lack of diversity again and again, through frequent racially disproportionate layoffs.

A federal report indicates Beasley and other Black technologists face an uphill battle in gaining a foothold in the IT industry, especially at higher echelons of companies. The Equal Employment Opportunities Commission reports that only about 2 percent of all IT executives are Black, compared to 83 percent white.

Finding fewer and fewer leadership roles as an older Black man in tech, Beasley started his own software company at age 45 – Netwatch Solutions.

Beasley developed and patented the company’s artificial intelligence-driven predictive technology to reduce down time in customer networks. Netwatch clients included Metro PCS, Interstate Batteries, the Staubach Company, HollyFrontier, and Hunt Petroleum. Beasley’s company also was awarded $500,000 from the Texas Emerging Technology Fund.

But, race became a factor again seeking funding, when — on one occasion — he was asked if his grandparents were slaves. Some suggested that his client base was generated by his minority status. Regardless, Netwatch Solutions was gaining ground, in fits and starts.

Covid Resets the Table

“We were closing that next sale, early 2020, then Covid wiped out 100 percent of our deals,” Beasley said. “We sold through on-site software demos, and then instantly, there were no customers on-site anymore. Everyone’s offices closed.”

Where Covid closed one door, it opened another.

Having the time, energy, and expertise on his hands in March 2020, Beasley took the lead and incorporated Blacks in Technology International as its Executive Director, a roll-up of the existing and expanding groups. In September 2020, Beasley co-founded and incorporated BUiLT.

Beasley has interviewed and placed 18 board directors, 16 chapter presidents, and 13 assistants, coordinators, and vice presidents in 12 new cities — including Las Vegas, Tampa, and London, England — since he first joined in May 2019.

The organization’s membership has grown quickly, coinciding with increased attention to the push toward social justice, and the deaths of numerous Blacks at the hands of police, Beasley said. The original Dallas group now has about 2,400 members; domestic and international chapters have about 8,400 members. Beasley anticipates many members of BUiLT will take part in the symposium.

A Chance to See and Be Seen

While the online symposium is open to the public, the participating organizations, speakers, invited guests, and all BUiLT members can attend an all-free in-person private networking event set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Mesero’s Prestonwood location.

“The virtual symposium will have an expo for sponsoring companies to provide recruiters,” Beasley said. “Sponsors also have the opportunity to provide content-relevant presentations to the symposium audience.”

Of all that the symposium accomplishes, Beasley said, the event will aim to highlight the success of Black technology professionals, the benefits they provide to their employers and highlight the rich, ready talent pool across North Texas.

“There’s a very large ecosystem here in North Texas that helps fuel the pipeline of Black technologists and entrepreneurs,” Beasley said, naming the DFW Minority Supplier Development Council, Year Up, and Generation USA.
“BUiLT is on the MeetUp platform and has been invited into the 15,000 member Communities for Black Justice and Equity organization, which elevates Black voices and experiences, helping to end racial injustice. It is free to attend BUiLT events. We are open to everyone and we don’t discriminate against anybody,” Beasley said. “Everyone should be given a chance.”

For more information about BUiLT, visit the group’s website here. Click here to sign up for the event, which will include keynote speeches from Dallas County Chief Information Security Officer Michael Anderson and Tarrant County Chief Information Officer Christopher Nchopa-Ayafor.

Other organizations participating in the symposium include the Dallas Regional Chamber, Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council, Year Up, Generation USA, Black IBMers, American Airlines Black Employee Network, the Texas chapter of the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, the National Society of Black Engineers, and Impact Ventures.

Companies or organizations that would like to present during the symposium need to contact the North Texas Black Tech Symposium team before June 1.

The North Texas Black Tech Symposium platinum sponsors include American Airlines and ntelicor.

Get on the list.
Dallas Innovates, every day.

Sign up to keep your eye on what’s new and next in Dallas-Fort Worth, every day.

R E A D   N E X T

  • North Texas’ research universities will offer their expertise in artificial intelligence, composite materials, wireless vehicle tech, IOT, big data, and more. Under the umbrella of the Texas Research Association, the new center aims to solve mobility challenges faced by industry, nonprofits, municipalities, and transportation agencies—here and beyond.

  • Things to Do for innovators in Dallas-Fort Worth | Dallas Innovates Weekly Calendar

    There are plenty of things to do with your physically distanced time. Here are a few from our curated selection.

  • In the fourth installment of a five-part series, Capital One shines a spotlight on nonprofit innovation in 2020.

  • As Deloitte’s Kevin Knowles puts it, “Organizations face a choice between returning to a post-COVID world that is simply an enhanced version of yesterday OR building one that is a sustainable version of tomorrow. The risk is more than that of falling behind—it’s the possibility of never catching up at all.”

  • Let’s take a look back on the stories that have grabbed our readers’ attention the most this year.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top