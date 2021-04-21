ENTERTAINMENT

Symptoms of virus in Hansal Mehta after the whole family is corona positive, awaiting report

Corona virus has brought on outrage within the nation. Speaking of Bollywood, many large names have been hit to date. A few of these stars have crushed Corona, some are nonetheless battling. In the meantime, director Hansal Mehta is feeling the signs of the virus. They’re ready for his or her report. Hansal Mehta had already reported that his complete household has change into corona contaminated.

Hansal tweeted that ‘there are signs like a virus. There’s a sore throat, fever and delicate signs of corona. Take a look at report is awaited however therapy has began. Will struggle this virus. ‘

After the tweet of Hansal Mehta, Bollywood stars prayed for his speedy restoration. Pooja Bhatt wrote- “Please care for your self and are available again quickly. The world wants you. ‘ Additionally Kangana Ranaut, ‘boxer’ fame Vineet Kumar Singh, director Nikhil Advani referred to as him Get Effectively Quickly. ”

Earlier, Hansal had tweeted that ‘even after all of the precaution, my spouse and daughters have delicate signs of Kovid 19 and are present process therapy. The place there may be heavy work within the labs, the investigation report is awaited from there. Please keep inside Do all of the festivals, and all prayers in non-public. Please care for your self and put on a masks. ‘

Hansal Mehta’s 25-year-old son Pallav is present process therapy on the hospital. These coronas have change into contaminated. He had requested for a while to take Remedesivir injections to him for the therapy of his son. After his tweet, many individuals got here ahead to assist him.

