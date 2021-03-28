Syracuse defense holds Virginia Tech to 3 2nd-half goals

Get the newest Syracuse information delivered proper to your inbox.

Because the halftime horn sounded, the Syracuse girls’s lacrosse crew trudged into the locker room tied at halftime. However one participant, goalie Asa Goldstock, stayed on the sphere. Goldstock spent virtually the whole lot of the 10-minute break dealing with photographs from a coach.

Goldstock allowed seven first-half targets on simply 9 photographs on purpose. 4 of these targets got here off free place performs for Virginia Tech, so Goldstock was practising for these moments.

The halftime apply paid off as Goldstock’s work in web led to Virginia Tech going 1-for-6 on second-half free place performs. Goldstock and Syracuse (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) stifled the Virginia Tech (3-6, 0-4) offense within the second half for a 17-10 comeback win. Syracuse trailed by two close to the top of the primary half, however scored 9 unanswered targets whereas holding the Hokies to simply three within the second half.

“We weren’t clicking on all cylinders in that first half defensively,” head coach Gary Gait mentioned. “We weren’t anticipating the passes, we weren’t utilizing a full effort to get to each spot, and we had been type of sluggish.”

With the Virginia Tech bench shouting to warn their teammates of the waning shot clock, there was no rush from the Hokies. They labored the ball from the highest of the zone to the correct aspect of Goldstock’s purpose. Because the SU zone shifted over, the Hokies performed a fast move behind the online after which one other to Sarah Lubnow on the left aspect of the purpose. With Syracuse scrambling again over, Emma Crooks ran proper in entrance of purpose and obtained a fast move from Lubnow to attain and begin the rally.

The next three targets had been all free place performs. With 4 alternatives in 5 minutes, the Hokies punished the Orange by scoring three targets, and Syracuse discovered itself trailing in a sport for simply the second time this season.

“It allowed them to get some straightforward alternatives, numerous 8-meters as a result of we weren’t getting out of the eight, or we had been in taking pictures area,” Gait mentioned. “So the second half we modified up the protection slightly bit, and went with extra of a much less strain (zone), shield the center slightly bit extra, and I believed we improved.”

However within the second half, Syracuse’s defensive changes confirmed. Whereas there was numerous area in the course of the purpose within the first half, Syracuse began sending two defenders to dam an assault’s path to the purpose within the second. Virginia Tech was caught taking photographs from additional away that Goldstock simply wolfed up in web.

Even the free place alternatives didn’t work the identical as within the first half. Grace Nelson charged ahead for her free place shot and watched as Goldstock stood tall and flashed to the correct to swallow the ball into her stick. Nelson then turned to see that Goldstock had launched a protracted move down the sphere to Emma Ward, who then handed to Emily Ehle, who put the ball behind the online. In simply 12 seconds, Syracuse had scored after turning a Goldstock save right into a counter.

“A bunch of the saves that (Goldstock) has, they’re very up shut, often for them that’s a low share save for goalies,” Meaghan Tyrrell mentioned. “However she’s at all times making these difficult saves that you just don’t actually count on. And that creates big vitality transferring ahead down the sphere.”

After a 7-0 second-half run from Syracuse, the closest Virginia Tech got here was a five-goal deficit. Sarah Cooper led the protection with three induced turnovers because the zone closed in to guard Goldstock’s purpose. Even when Virginia Tech lastly scored, it was a product of the powerful protection as a deflected shot floated over the top of Goldstock and into the online.

With a visit to Chapel Hill, North Carolina and a matchup with No. 1 UNC on the dock, the Syracuse protection will want a efficiency reflective of Saturday’s second half to present the Orange an opportunity.

“It’s big having their vitality after they have a cease, after they trigger turnovers,” Tyrrell mentioned. “It’s big for the offense. It positively pushes our vitality. The protection works for us (so) we’re going to work for them to place the ball behind the online.”