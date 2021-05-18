Syracuse women’s basketball: Texas Tech/Baylor guard Chrislyn Carr announces transfer to SU – Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team signed its sixth transfer of the offseason on Monday. Guard Chrislyn Carr will transfer from Baylor University to Syracuse next season for her senior year.

Carr transferred to Baylor in January 2021, but did not appear in any games for the Bears. In the fall semester of 2020-21 at Texas Tech, Carr started in five games and averaged 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest. She shot 38.1% from the field, 44.4% from three, and 88.9% from the free throw line.

During her sophomore season, Carr earned All-Big 12 honors after averaging 13.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 28 starts for the Raiders. The 5’5” guard shot 43.2% from the field, 37.3% from three, and 72.5% from the free throw line in 2019-20.

Carr had a breakout freshman season in 2018-19, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 honors, and Big 12 Freshman of the Week five times. She scored 558 points that season, which ranked third-best in school history among Tech freshmen. Carr averaged 18 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest and tallied 26 double-figure games and eight 20+ point performances. She shot 37.1% from the floor, 30.8% from three, and 81.3% from the free throw line.

The Davenport, Iowa native graduated from Rock Island High School in Rock Island, Ill. Carr was ranked the No. 116 recruit in the nation and 28th-ranked guard in her class. She tallied over 2,000 points in her high school career and was named to the All-State team in all four years.

Carr shares the same last name as new Orange transfer Christianna Carr from K-State. They are not related.

Fun Fact: Her brother CJ played college basketball for Missouri Southern and professionally in Germany and Iceland.

***

Quick Look at the 2021-22 Roster

Najé Murray, G, Fifth Year – Transfer from Texas Tech

Jayla Thornton, G, Fifth Year – Transfer from Howard

Shalexxus Aaron, G, Redshirt Senior – Transfer from USC

Christianna Carr, G, Senior – Transfer from K-State

Chrislyn Carr , G, Senior – Transfer from Baylor

Eboni Walker, F, Junior – Transfer from ASU

Teisha Hyman, G, Redshirt Sophomore

Priscilla Williams, G, Sophomore

Ava Irvin, G, Sophomore

Latasha Lattimore, F, Freshman

Shayeann Day-Wilson, G, Freshman

Amani Bartlett, F, Freshman

Nyah Wilson, G, Freshman

Julianna Walker, G, Freshman

Laura Salmeron, G, Freshman