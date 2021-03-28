Syracuse women’s lacrosse stays undefeated with 17-10 win over Virginia Tech

Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 2 Syracuse battled again from a first-half deficit to defeat No. 25 Virginia Tech, 17-10. Megan Carney led the workforce with a career-high six objectives.

The final time Syracuse performed Virginia Tech, in March of 2020, they beat the Hokies 18-8. Shortly after, the Orange came upon the remainder of the season had been canceled because of the pandemic. Now, just a little over a yr later, the Orange will not be solely again taking part in lacrosse, however there are also followers within the Dome to cheer them on.

“I feel we had about 50 folks there right this moment. It was good,” stated coach Gary Gait. “It might not be lots, however at the least it’s any individual, and we’re appreciative of it. We’re simply completely satisfied to be again taking part in.”

Virginia Tech entered the sport because the lowest-ranked workforce within the ACC, with Louisville sitting at No. 15 and the remaining six colleges ranked no decrease than eighth. However Va. Tech got here into Saturday’s sport with one thing to show, and the Hokies had no intention of letting Syracuse off simple.

Syracuse opened the scoring with a pair of objectives from the so-called “Meg Present” – Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell. Tyrrell simply laughs at their new nickname, however there’s no denying they’ve one thing particular, and it’s working for the Orange.

“We’ve been beginning and taking part in with one another since freshman yr, so we sort of know who one another works,” Tyrrell stated about what makes her and Carney a dynamic duo. “Having that sort of chemistry, the place you’ll be able to know the place folks will likely be and the way they’re going to shoot, is one thing that positively makes us work.”

However even the Meg Present couldn’t preserve the Hokies at bay, and Virginia Tech picked up the tempo. The Hokies scored two objectives to tie the sport. Syracuse went up with two extra objectives, however the lead didn’t final lengthy. Not solely did Virginia Tech rating two to tie it once more, nevertheless it scored two extra unanswered objectives.

The Orange was trailing for under the second time this season; the primary was in a come-from-behind win in opposition to Notre Dame simply earlier than the two-week break.

However like that sport in opposition to the Preventing Irish, the Orange began the second half with new vitality. The Orange scored 9 unanswered objectives beginning within the ultimate minutes of the primary half. Carney scored her twenty second purpose of the season and Tyrrell her twenty first earlier than the top of the sport.

Asa Goldstock made eight saves in Saturday’s sport, transferring her profession complete to 554. She is now third within the nation, behind Ohio State’s Jillian Rizzo and Richmond’s Megan Gianforte, for profession saves.

The Orange protection each struggled and shined in Saturday’s sport. There have been a number of situations the place their sticks obtained a bit of the ball when Virginia Tech was trying to arrange a shot, which shut down a number of would-be probabilities for a Hokies’ purpose. However the unit additionally had bother holding Va. Tech off free place pictures, they usually paid for his or her mistake. 5 of Virginia Tech’s objectives have been direct off the free place.

Syracuse will journey to Chapel Hill for a sport in opposition to No. 1 UNC on Saturday, April 3. The opening draw between the highest two groups within the nation is about for 11 a.m.

