SZA didn’t even realize his leg was broken when he shot Doja Cat. accepted the Grammy with

SZA has revealed that she broke her leg when she used crutches to make it on stage at this year’s Grammys, where she won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for her Doja Cat collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’ Won.

during a Interview Backstage after her win, SZA stated that she had fallen off the bed while she was sleeping, causing an injury. “I fell very, very wrong, and it hurts, and I’ll get better soon. But I’m clumsy, so no problem. It’s like a normal occurrence for me,” she joked.

“I woke up this morning and I was like, ‘I can’t walk.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do.'”

In an Instagram Story posted the day after the Grammys (April 4), SZA shared a video of her leg being bandaged. “Lamao Velp has been confirmed that is broken,” she wrote. “I…