SZC vs LEW Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Polish Basketball League

The team SZC will lock horns with LEW in today’s Polish Basketball League 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at 10:30 PM at Hala Miejska Sportowa, Szczecin, Poland. Let’s discuss the team’s performance from the last played matches. The team LEW has played a total of 28 matches in the league where they have won 19 matches and lost 9 matches in the league. The team has recently played a match on 11th March against the team Slask Wroclaw where the team LEW has scored 67 points and the opponent team managed to score 69 goals and won the match.

The team is at the first position in the league standings. On the other side, the team Szczecin (SZC) has played a total of 22 matches in the league where they have won 11 matches and lost 11 matches in the tournament. The team has recently played a match on 21st March against the team Dabrowa Gornicza where the team SZC has scored 66 points where the opponent team managed to score 70 points and won the match. Let’s see if team SZC won the match against the team LEW or not.

SZC vs LEW Live Score:

Match: SZC vs LEW Polish Basketball League 2020-21

Date: 8th April

Time: 10:30 PM

Venue:Sports City Hall, Szczecin, Poland

Szczecin (SZN) Squad:

Kakub Schenk, Maciej Adamkiewicz, Adam Lapeta, Pawel Kiliwski, Mateusz Bartosz, Thomas Davis, Mateusz Zebski, Kasey Hill, Cleveland Melvin, Jakub Kobil, Dominik Wilczek

Legia Warszawa (LEW) Squad:

Adam Linowski, Pzemyslaw Kuzkow, Gezrgorz Kulka, Mariusz Konopatzki, Jakub Karolak, Dariusz Wyka, Earl Watson, Michal Sokoliwski, Jakub Sadowski, Justin Bibbins, Didier-Urbaniak, Zach Johnson, Benjamin Didier, Jakub Karolak, Nick Neal, Jamel Morris, Lester Medford

SZN vs LEW Dream 11 Prediction:

The team LEW is leading by winning maximum matches in the team and has the strongest players. The team LEW has played a match on 5th March against the team Trefl Sopot where they have scored 81 points and the opponent team stuck at 74 points and lost the match. The key players of team LEW will be Lester Medford who has played a total of 28 matches where he scored 23 points in the last played match.

He will more likely be the forward player along with Nickolas Neal as he has scored 22 points in the last match. The defender player will be Dariusz Wyka who has scored 19 points in the last match. On the other side, the team SZC key player will be Lee Moore who is one of the offensive players and the captain of team SZC. He has scored 15 goals in the last played match. Let’s see if they win today’s match or not. To know more about this article stay connected to us.