ENTERTAINMENT

SZC vs LEW Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Polish Basketball League

Avatar
By
Posted on
SZC vs LEW Live Score

The team SZC will lock horns with LEW in today’s Polish Basketball League 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at 10:30 PM at Hala Miejska Sportowa, Szczecin, Poland. Let’s discuss the team’s performance from the last played matches. The team LEW has played a total of 28 matches in the league where they have won 19 matches and lost 9 matches in the league. The team has recently played a match on 11th March against the team Slask Wroclaw where the team LEW has scored 67 points and the opponent team managed to score 69 goals and won the match.

SZC vs LEW Live Score

The team is at the first position in the league standings. On the other side, the team Szczecin (SZC) has played a total of 22 matches in the league where they have won 11 matches and lost 11 matches in the tournament. The team has recently played a match on 21st March against the team Dabrowa Gornicza where the team SZC has scored 66 points where the opponent team managed to score 70 points and won the match. Let’s see if team SZC won the match against the team LEW or not.

SZC vs LEW Live Score:

Match: SZC vs LEW Polish Basketball League 2020-21
Date: 8th April
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue:Sports City Hall, Szczecin, Poland

Szczecin (SZN) Squad:

Kakub Schenk, Maciej Adamkiewicz, Adam Lapeta, Pawel Kiliwski, Mateusz Bartosz, Thomas Davis, Mateusz Zebski, Kasey Hill, Cleveland Melvin, Jakub Kobil, Dominik Wilczek

Legia Warszawa (LEW) Squad:

Adam Linowski, Pzemyslaw Kuzkow, Gezrgorz Kulka, Mariusz Konopatzki, Jakub Karolak, Dariusz Wyka, Earl Watson, Michal Sokoliwski, Jakub Sadowski, Justin Bibbins, Didier-Urbaniak, Zach Johnson, Benjamin Didier, Jakub Karolak, Nick Neal, Jamel Morris, Lester Medford

SZN vs LEW Dream 11 Prediction:

The team LEW is leading by winning maximum matches in the team and has the strongest players. The team LEW has played a match on 5th March against the team Trefl Sopot where they have scored 81 points and the opponent team stuck at 74 points and lost the match. The key players of team LEW will be Lester Medford who has played a total of 28 matches where he scored 23 points in the last played match.

He will more likely be the forward player along with Nickolas Neal as he has scored 22 points in the last match. The defender player will be Dariusz Wyka who has scored 19 points in the last match. On the other side, the team SZC key player will be Lee Moore who is one of the offensive players and the captain of team SZC. He has scored 15 goals in the last played match. Let’s see if they win today’s match or not. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
770
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
768
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
759
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
735
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
727
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
658
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
616
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
611
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top