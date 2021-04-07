T Natarajan explained why CSK captain Dhoni was not celebrated in IPL 2020 by celebrating – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

T Natarajan explained why CSK captain Dhoni was not celebrated in IPL 2020 by celebrating

T Natarajan explained why CSK captain Dhoni was not celebrated in IPL 2020 by celebrating

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan was impressed with his bowling in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to which he also got an entry in the Indian cricket team. T Natarajan took the wicket of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni last season, which was also discussed a lot. Natarajan did not celebrate after taking Dhoni’s wicket. Before the start of the 14th season of IPL, he has told why he did not celebrate Dhoni’s wicket.

Recalling Dhoni’s wicket, Natarajan said, “I bowled to his bat and he hit a big six … around 102 meters.” I took his wicket on the next ball and did not celebrate. I was just thinking about the last ball. ‘ He said, ‘I was happy after returning to the dressing room. I also spoke with him after the match was over.

During the IPL, Natarajan also dismissed AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On this day Natarajan also became a father. Natarajan said, ‘On one side came the daughter to my house and on the other side I got an important wicket in the knockout match. I was very happy but I was not thinking about anything else. ‘ He said, ‘I thought I would tell everyone about this after winning the match but my captain David Warner told about this, I think during the presentation ceremony after the match.’ Natarajan’s Sunrisers team will start their campaign in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

