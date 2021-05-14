Taana Movie WTP On TV World Television Premiere Date, Time & Channel Name







Hello, all the entertainment lover, so, one of the prime sources of entertainment Sony Max is going to make you Eid extremely engaging. The channel is coming along with Taana World Television Premiere this Friday. Well, Taana is one of the latest Tamil romantic comedy releases of the ongoing year. Now, Sony Max is bringing the Hindi dubbed of the movie. So, all the people who are keen to watch this hilarious romantic drama grab it on Sony Max with its WTP and get amused. Grab all the further information of Taana WTP including date, day, and timings below.

The World Television Premiere of Taana will be telecasted at 8 PM on Sony Max on 14 May 2021, Friday coincided with the festival of Eid. The movie was released on 24 January 2021 with a positive response from the audience. But the response didn’t remain for long due to unfavourable circumstances. It opened with 50% occupancy which affected the collection. Alongside, the movie arrived in a competition against one of the huge Tamil blockbusters of the year Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. Taana failed to tackle the firm contest against Master.

The plot of the movie made a laughing stock along with its highly whimsical plot and with a sheer brilliance performance of the lead star. Taana has written by Yuvaraj Subramani revolving around Sakthi who is the only heir of his house. All the members of his house are police officials and also compels him to join the police department. But he refuses the offer due to his voice disturbance as he is a man but he has a vocal of a girl. The film is all about how Sakthi overcome his loophole and get associated with the police department to solve the murder mystery of a decent girl.

Besides, the title of the movie derived from the regional name of the Police station that more often calls it “Taana”. The extreme excellent comic timing of the stars just makes you laugh your head off. Alongside all the major twists and turns with a touch of a supernatural element will give you a heavy dose of laughter. Yuvaraj Subramani directorial and financed by M.C Kalaimamani under the production banner of Nobel Movies.

Taana cast Vaibhav and Nandita Swetha appearing in the leading roles. Whereas Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan, Hareesh Peradi, and Vela Ramamoorthy appearing in the supporting cast. Seize the entertainment with WTP on Sony Max at 8 PM this Friday. Get all the further information regarding Taana World Television Premiere.