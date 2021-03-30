Taanakkaran Movie

Taanakkaran is a Tamil language movie of the thriller genre. The movie release date is 12 September 2021. It has Vikram Prabhu, Anjali Nair etc in the cast.

Taanakkaran Movie Story

The plot revolves around the life of a policeman. Things take a new turn as he gets on a mission. His life has to balance investigation and personal choices. Will he be able to complete his mission?

Taanakkaran Movie Cast

Director: Tamizh
Genre: Thriller, Drama, Romance, Crime, Investigation

Release Date: 12 September 2021
Language: Tamil

Taanakkaran Trailer

Yet to be completed

