Taanakkaran is a Tamil language movie of the thriller genre. The movie release date is 12 September 2021. It has Vikram Prabhu, Anjali Nair etc in the cast.
Taanakkaran Movie Story
The plot revolves around the life of a policeman. Things take a new turn as he gets on a mission. His life has to balance investigation and personal choices. Will he be able to complete his mission?
Taanakkaran Movie Cast
Director: Tamizh
Genre: Thriller, Drama, Romance, Crime, Investigation
Release Date: 12 September 2021
Language: Tamil
Taanakkaran Trailer
Yet to be completed
error: Content is protected !!