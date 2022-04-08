Taanakkaran Movie Review: A Victory March- Cinema express

Police brutality isn’t new to Tamil cinema and has been both used to elevate hero cops, and lately, to establish the darkness in authority figures. What makes them turn to vicious violence? The answer suggested by films like Visaranai has been ‘system’. Now, Taanakkaran goes a step further and speaks of the inhuman practices recruits undergo during the police training.



Director: Tamizh

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, MS Bhaskar, Lal, Anjali Nair, Bose Venkat, Madhusudhanan Rao



In the hands of a lesser filmmaker, Taanakkaran could have easily become torture porn. But director Tamizh fills up even the smallest of characters with great detail, and utilises the tight screenplay to deliver what’s one of the most important films of the…