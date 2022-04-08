Taanakkaran Movie Review: Vikram Prabhu Shines In This Powerful, Hard-Hitting Police Story | Taanakkaran Review

Reviews
oi-Akhila R Menon
|
Rating:
3.0/5
Star Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Lal, MS Bhaskar, Anjali Nair
Director: Tamizh
Taanakkaran, the highly anticipated Vikram Prabhu starrer has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie, which is directed by Tamizh, revolves around a police recruit school and how the unforgiving system treats its new entrants. Taanakkaran, which is scripted by director Tamizh himself, is reportedly based on real-life incidents that happened in 1997.
Did the Vikram Prabhu starrer impress the audiences? Read Taanakkaran movie review here to know…
What’s Yay:
Performances
Engaging narrative
Technical Aspects
What’s Nay:
Cliche romantic track
Excessive melodrama
Story…
Read Full News