Taanakkaran review: Tamizh’s debut film revels in brutality, fails to engage the audience

Excessive depiction of abuse, high-strung sentimental moments and poorly written characters, undermines Vikram Prabhu’s Taanakkaran.

Taanakkaran is set in a police recruits school (PRS) somewhere in Tirunelveli. These recruitment schools have parade competitions at the end of their training—something so fiercely fought over, that it lays the bedrock for the brutality bred into the police. This is the story the film attempts to tell us. Before the story begins, we are given a quick animated overview of the police department’s formation, mainly to remind us that it is an extension of colonial power. These animation sequences with voice overs are becoming a bit overused these days in Tamil cinema. Maybe there are other storytelling methods to convey the same…