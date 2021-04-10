Taapsee told Kangana for Filmfare Award, actress bid- 'Vimal Cardamom ...' - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Taapsee told Kangana for Filmfare Award, actress bid- 'Vimal Cardamom …'

Taapsee told Kangana for Filmfare Award, actress bid- 'Vimal Cardamom ...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are seen fighting each other on the day. Both are seen making big and ugly comments on each other through social media and throughout the day. Now a video has appeared in the same sequence. In this video, Taapsee is seen thanking Kangana Ranaut on stage. Kangana has now reacted after watching this video. Currently the video of the toss is going viral on social media. You can see in this video Taapsee gave a speech on stage and thanked some people.

The video comes from when the Filmfare Award for Best Actress was won for the film ‘e Thappad’, during which time, after receiving the award, Taapsee gave a speech on stage and called some people to thank her. Taseep’s list included Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone as well as Kangana Ranaut, who thanked her. All of them were award nominees. Now the same old video of Taapsee is going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was also tagged by a social media user sharing the video and Kangana commented.

In fact, Kangana Ranaut reacted to the video and wrote, “Thank you Tape, you are eligible for the Vimal Cardamom Filmfare Award, no one deserves it more than you.” ‘Talking about Kama, you will soon see Kangana in’ Thalaivi ‘. It will hit theaters on April 23. Talking about Taspe, she will soon be seen in ‘Shabash Mithu’, for which she is shooting.

