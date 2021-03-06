Taapsee’s sarcastic reaction to IT raid – TheMiracleTech

Bollywood actress Taapsee was in the news as the Income Tax Department raided her residence in Mumbai earlier this week. The IT department claimed that there was a manipulation of Rs 650 crore. However, Taapsee did not appear to the media to react to the IT raid but made sarcastic comments on his Twitter handle.

“3-day intensive search of 3 things mainly” 1. The key to the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently keep in Paris. Because summer holidays are in the corner. 2. I have not been denied that money before the “alleged” receipts amounted to Rs 5 crores to be kept for future pitching coz.

Mainly 3 days of 3-day intensive search

1. The key to the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently keep in Paris. Because summer vacation is in the corner – Tapanse Pan (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

The Union PINK ‘actress took a final sarcasm at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who remarked that IT had conducted raids in 2013 as well. “3. My memory of 2013 which happened to me according to our honorable Finance Minister P.S. – “Not yet cheap”, expressed Taspe.

Based on these comments, Taapsee clarified that he was not involved in any tax evasion. But the IT department thinks otherwise.

