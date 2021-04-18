Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cartoon Show Release Date and Repeat Telecast Timing on Sony Yay

Right here we’re with the good information for all of the lovers of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”. As you all had been witness of this comedy TMT Cleaning soap that how hilarious and fascinating a present it was. The serial had been obtained excessive reputation and was extremely appreciated by the viewers. Thus the makers of the present achieve arising with the Animation collection of the “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cartoon Repeat Telecast Timing

The Animation collection of the unique model has been renamed “Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah” The present is citing contemporary content material which has been outlined for the youngsters. The episode will gonna be kiddish as makers are fetching not just for the youngsters whereas the dad and mom of the youngsters are additionally excited for his or her launch of the “Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah”.

The makers of the present have been posted or share a video on their official Twitter account through which we are able to see probably the most imminent character of the present has been seen offering some important particulars in regards to the animated model of the forthcoming present. The Popatlal stating that “whats up pretty viewers we’re arising with the fully contemporary and new model of our earlier present which named “Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah”.

The present is gonna be as attractive as its earlier one. It’s consists of many hilarious sequences and morals which may even assist our youngsters to be taught one thing completely different and new from it, whereas they may even get a possibility to be taught ethics and values that are vital for them. The children would possibly gonna love the present because it has all of the characters which had been within the unique one.

Launch Date and Streaming platform of the present:-

The present will probably be going to be launched on 19 April 2021 from Monday to Friday at 11:30 am solely on Sony Yay. Popatllal additionally acknowledged that “if the viewers can be like a child from their coronary heart then don’t miss to look at the brand new model. From the earlier years, the present has been made a powerful influence and good impression on the viewers, whereas the animated model may even result in success for the present.