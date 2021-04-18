ENTERTAINMENT

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cartoon Show Release Date and Repeat Telecast Timing on Sony Yay

Avatar
By
Posted on
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cartoon Show Release Date and Repeat Telecast Timing on Sony Yay

Right here we’re with the good information for all of the lovers of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”. As you all had been witness of this comedy TMT Cleaning soap that how hilarious and fascinating a present it was. The serial had been obtained excessive reputation and was extremely appreciated by the viewers. Thus the makers of the present achieve arising with the Animation collection of the “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cartoon Repeat Telecast Timing

The Animation collection of the unique model has been renamed “Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah” The present is citing contemporary content material which has been outlined for the youngsters. The episode will gonna be kiddish as makers are fetching not just for the youngsters whereas the dad and mom of the youngsters are additionally excited for his or her launch of the “Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah”.

The makers of the present have been posted or share a video on their official Twitter account through which we are able to see probably the most imminent character of the present has been seen offering some important particulars in regards to the animated model of the forthcoming present. The Popatlal stating that “whats up pretty viewers we’re arising with the fully contemporary and new model of our earlier present which named “Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah”.

The present is gonna be as attractive as its earlier one. It’s consists of many hilarious sequences and morals which may even assist our youngsters to be taught one thing completely different and new from it, whereas they may even get a possibility to be taught ethics and values that are vital for them. The children would possibly gonna love the present because it has all of the characters which had been within the unique one.

Launch Date and Streaming platform of the present:-

The present will probably be going to be launched on 19 April 2021 from Monday to Friday at 11:30 am solely on Sony Yay. Popatllal additionally acknowledged that “if the viewers can be like a child from their coronary heart then don’t miss to look at the brand new model. From the earlier years, the present has been made a powerful influence and good impression on the viewers, whereas the animated model may even result in success for the present.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
25
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top