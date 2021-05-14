ENTERTAINMENT

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Case registered against actress Babita ji, will arrest now? Learn here

The Haryana Police has booked actress Munmun Dutta for allegedly making racist words and remarks against Scheduled Caste people in a video.

Even before the case was filed, the actress had “apologized to every single person”, in which she had stated to be unintentional due to the incorrect use of the word.

Munmun Dutta claimed that he used the wrong word ‘due to his language barrier’ and said that he was in fact misinformed about its meaning. An FIR was registered against Dutta in Hansi city of Haryana on the complaint of Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights.

Hansi police has lodged an FIR against Dutta under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant has alleged that Dutta made derogatory remarks against Scheduled Caste people. Police said Kalsan had handed over a written complaint and a CD containing alleged video of Datta to the Hansi Superintendent of Police on May 11. Acting on the complaint, Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Gehlot ordered an FIR to be lodged against her.

Dutta took to Twitter on Monday and said, “This is in reference to a video I posted yesterday which misinterpreted a word I used. I never said this with the intention of insulting, intimidating, insulting or hurting someone’s feelings. Due to my language barrier, I was actually misinformed about the meaning of the word. , ”

He further wrote “Once I come to know about its meaning, I withdraw those words.” I have the utmost respect for every person of every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. ”

This video of Munmun Dutta created a ruckus and people started demanding his arrest on social media. After this, Munmun Dutta apologized, but now his difficulties seem to be increasing.

