LATEST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta AKA Babita Ji Cuddles Her Cat, Watch Video – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
credit - Munmun Dutta Instagram

With a pool of talented actors, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys increasing TRP and loyal viewership. People love watching the show and shower love for the actors too. One such actor of the show who enjoys popularity among the masses is Babita Ji or Munmun Dutta.

Munmun is active on social media and equally responds to the love of her fans. She keeps updating her fans with pictures and videos. She is an animal lover and has a pet cat. Her love for her pet is quite evident in the frequent posts she shared.

Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a cute video with her pet cat. She is seen waking her pet from sleep, cuddling and smothering it with kisses. The post read, “And that’s how I smother my Mau… and wake her up from sleep…PURRRFECT!”

Her white puffy cat also seems to be enjoying the love she has been showered with.

It’s not the first time that the actress posted about her endearing affection for animals. In an earlier post from her trip to Ladakh, Munmun met a beaver on the hills, and also shared the picture on social media.

Another one, when the actress received overwhelming affection from her ‘Playdates’. She is seen surrounded by 4-5 street dogs that are playing with her and expressing their deep love. She is seen cuddling and saying, “This how I met with so much love and affection.” These are the dogs the actress rescued last year.

In another post, she is seen playing with the little pups that she rescued in September 2020.

She also mentions the pup who survived major surgery.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
755
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
755
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
680
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
646
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top