Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta AKA Babita Ji Cuddles Her Cat, Watch Video – Tech Kashif

With a pool of talented actors, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys increasing TRP and loyal viewership. People love watching the show and shower love for the actors too. One such actor of the show who enjoys popularity among the masses is Babita Ji or Munmun Dutta.

Munmun is active on social media and equally responds to the love of her fans. She keeps updating her fans with pictures and videos. She is an animal lover and has a pet cat. Her love for her pet is quite evident in the frequent posts she shared.

Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a cute video with her pet cat. She is seen waking her pet from sleep, cuddling and smothering it with kisses. The post read, “And that’s how I smother my Mau… and wake her up from sleep…PURRRFECT!”

Her white puffy cat also seems to be enjoying the love she has been showered with.

It’s not the first time that the actress posted about her endearing affection for animals. In an earlier post from her trip to Ladakh, Munmun met a beaver on the hills, and also shared the picture on social media.

Another one, when the actress received overwhelming affection from her ‘Playdates’. She is seen surrounded by 4-5 street dogs that are playing with her and expressing their deep love. She is seen cuddling and saying, “This how I met with so much love and affection.” These are the dogs the actress rescued last year.

In another post, she is seen playing with the little pups that she rescued in September 2020.

She also mentions the pup who survived major surgery.