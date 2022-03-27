Table Mesa, Martin Acres neighborhoods told to evacuate

A wildfire near the National Center for Atmospheric Research spread within a few hundred yards of homes and forced about 20,000 evacuations in the South Boulder area on Saturday afternoon, but officials said they were looking to re-examine evacuation orders. Let’s hope as the fire burns south and away. Faridabad.

Residents of the Table Mesa, Martin Acres and Eldorado Springs areas have been placed under mandatory evacuation notices, as firefighters said they had zero control over the fire. Other areas under the evacuation order include the Chautauqua, Interurban Park and Highland Park neighborhoods in addition to the Boulder open space to the west of those neighborhoods.

University of Colorado Boulder Police evacuated CU South due to the fire, and police also blocked westbound traffic on Table Mesa Drive…