“Tactical loss by Sentinels to decrease TenZ buyout”: Sentinels lose 2-0 to BBG as Poach and Critical star in a dominating performance, Valorant Twitter Reacts | The SportsRush

Poach 1v4’s Sentinels as BBG cruise ahead in second phase of Valorant Champions Tour. Sentinels face a crushing defeat and even a possible exit from the tournament.

Earlier last month Sentinels were in the news for the whole Sinatraa controversy. Since then his replacement TenZ powered Sentinels to a cruising victory as they became NA Champions.

With their domainant performance everyone expected them to easily push through the second phase of VCT Masters. This however wasn’t the case as they faced a shock defeat to BBG. Poach starred for BBG deleivering one of the best plays of the game as he single handedly won a round.

Poach stars as Sentinels lose 2-0 against BBG –

Sentinels. the reigning Masters champions lost both maps, Ascent and Haven, by a 13-5 scoreline to Built By Gamers. Poach was brilliant, in one round he 1v4’d Sentinels. Playing on Haven, Poach found himself in a very tough situation as he was up against 4 of the champions. He quickly did a double headshot kill.

Before moving on to kill ShahZaM after inflicting Omen’s Paranoia. Zombs was his final victim as he did a wall banged in the 1v1 sitaution. Before conveiniently defusing the spike. The casters and the audience alike lost it and could not belive what they just saw.

Twitter reacts to the match –

As Sentinels are reigning NA champions people naturally have high expectations. Poach, Critical and rest of the BBG team piled on the misery as it just wasn’t the Champions night.

Missed shots, late rotations, and losing opening duels plagued the team all series. They only won one pistol round between both maps. Social media was abuzz with the loss and some even hilariously compared the loss with Sentinels to them trying to lower TenZ’s buyout price.

LETS FUCKING GO BABY 2-0 @Sentinels CLEAN AS FUCK MY TEAM IS FULL OF DEMONS – BBG bjor (@Bjorlulu) April 3, 2021

Sentinels, the defending Valorant Masters Champions have been eliminated in the first qualifiers for stage 2 by Built by Gamers. They will have just one more chance to make it to Iceland. Crazy stuff. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 3, 2021

Sentinels, TSM, Liquid, Fnatic, NRG all failing to qualify for the main event yet is what makes valorant esports so interesting and good right now — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) April 4, 2021