Tadej Pogakar animated the Tour of Flanders, but Mathieu van der Poel won after a blood-soaked sect. Tour of Flanders 2022

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpesin-Fenix) has won the Tour of Flanders for the second time. Tadej Pogakar made a mark on his debut all over the slopes, but in a chaotic performance, van der Poel kept his cool. Frustrated Pogakar didn’t even finish on the podium. Dylan Tunes was the best Belgian in sixth place.
The 106th edition of the Tour of Flanders in a nutshell:
- critical moment: Matthew van der Poel goes to the last Patterberg hole and does not squat. He has nerves of steel in the sprint. He maintains his cool and doesn’t be fooled by the plot twists.
- winner of the day: Mathieu van der Poel started his road campaign just two weeks ago. After a third place on the Via Roma and victory at the door-to-door Vlaanderen, there is already a high point for the Dutch winner.
- Loser of the Day (1): Hardly any budding artist has left more impression in this…
