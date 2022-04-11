Take a look at Winona Ryder’s unusual career

© Product

Broadcast on April 10th at 11:20 pm Arte. Feather

Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Dracula, Time of Innocence… In the early 1990s, Winona Ryder was one of the hottest actresses, fueled by her relationship with the already famous Johnny Depp. Then, nothing happened as we imagined… health, physical and psychological problems, then above all the famous trouble with the law, which also included punishment for shoplifting and drug use in 2001. After crossing the desert a few years ago…