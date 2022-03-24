Takeaways from Top Prospects Game

Amazing Night at the Kitchener, watching the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game. It had been some time.

I met many old friends, coworkers, and scouts I hadn’t seen in a few years. Odd in Kitchener is a great barn where the history of the franchise is celebrated. It is a venue that, even with two renovations over the past 13 years, has been able to maintain its old-school roots, yet is modern enough to host an OHL team with all its facilities.

The difficult part was not calling the game. The first one I haven’t called since 2006.

Team White defeated Team Red 3-1 at this year’s event. Here are some notes from a great night…

scout’s eye

The best part of the night was sitting with old friend but new collaborator, Jason Bukala. The owner of Bukala Pro Hockey Group,…