Takehiro Tomiyasu spotted at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta prepares to welcome defender – Tom Canton

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s defeat at the Arsenal side did not initially appear to be a major setback. Deputationist Cedric Soares has done well, however, an injury to Kieran Tierney has put everything on hold.

Tierney was tasked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to play a more reserve defensive role with Tomiyasu out, who usually himself operated as such. This allowed Cedric to become a more forward-thinking full-back.

However, with Tierney out, the defense is looking far more vulnerable. Nuno Tavares and Granit Xaka, who played in place of the Scotsman, were both busted and goals were conceded due to their positional errors.

Tomiyasu’s injury leaves fans disappointed