Takeover of Activision Blizzard: the FTC requests more details from Microsoft | Xbox One

the last January 18 Microsoft caused a real earthquake in the video game industry by announcing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for 69 billion dollars. Such an acquisition via such a colossal amount was bound to raise many questions, which is why the FTC wanted to examine this takeover closely before potentially validating it.

The FTC enforces the law

It is in this respect that a new step has been taken. The US Federal Trade Commission has indeed sent a request for additional information and documents to the two companies on Thursday, March 3, in order to obtain more precise elements concerning the conditions of this takeover. Information that appears after the posting of a power of attorney published by Activision Blizzard here.

Reading this, one might think that this approach would not bode well for the Redmond firm, but it actually follows a very classic analysis process for this type of case. This procedure is carried out each time a large company is acquired, an approach all the more logical in view of the almost 70 billion committed by Microsoft. Purpose of all this? Make sure the company doesn’t get some sort of monopoly in the industry, especially since it’s the biggest takeover in the video game history.

As the 70-page report indicates, this device is also there to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR law until the 30th day after Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have complied with this new request, unless the waiting period is earlier waived by the FTC or otherwise agreed to by the parties and the FTC.

An important meeting is approaching

The filing of this proxy is no coincidence since its purpose is to convene a special meeting of shareholders of Activision Blizzard, scheduled for Thursday, April 28 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, during a meeting to be held in videoconference. It will include the vote on the agreement and the merger plan. The Board of Directors encourages each member to vote, because failure to do so would automatically mean voting against the proposal.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $95 in cash, without interest, for each share of Activision Blizzard common stock. The shares are currently at $78.84, so it is in every shareholder’s best interest that the deal be completed.