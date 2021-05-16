ENTERTAINMENT

Taking pills to increase immunity, so stop! An overdose of vitamin C can cause side effects.

It is important to follow healthy diet, yoga and exercise to improve your immunity, not only during corona. Vitamin C is also beneficial to some extent. Nowadays people take supplements to take vitamin C without doctor’s advice to increase their immunity. Some people are taking vitamin C supplements by eating citrus fruits. Therefore, they also take vitamin C supplements with it. However, excessive intake of vitamin C can have a bad effect on your body.


Stomach Irritation

Too much vitamin-C can cause heartburn. This can cause swelling in the lower and upper parts of the chest as well as in the throat.

Abdominal bloating

Excessive intake of vitamin C can cause heartburn, swelling, and even swelling. It can also cause abdominal pain.

kidney problems

Excessive intake of vitamin C can adversely affect the kidney. This can lead to the formation of kidney stone.

Vomiting and diarrhea

Too much vitamin-C supplementation can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Stomach upset and dehydration may also occur.

Headache and Insomnia

Taking too much vitamin-C can cause headaches and even severe headaches. So, taking too much vitamin-C can also cause insomnia.


to feel sick

Taking too much vitamin-C can make you feel unwell. Discomfort begins to increase. So if you are taking vitamin C to increase immunity, it is better to take it in the right amount or on the advice of a doctor.

