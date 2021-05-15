Tales Of Heart – ARYA FIVE SHOTS (SHOT 1)

Hello friends, as per the suggestion of my friend JasmineRahul Here is a five shot based on the movie Laadla (with few changes of mine)Hope you guys like it
Shot 1 :
The shot starts with the television headlines Alpha industries receives the Best Business Company Award for the year. Miss Maya Malhotra the only daughter of Mr.Taneja Malhotra has brought the company to new heights within a span of 2 years since she adorned the post of CEO. Miss Maya is currently in Delhi to receive the honours. Information says that she will be reaching back tomorrow morning.
Its a bright morning and the Mumbai Airport is shown. Many men dressed in formals rush towards the arrivals. Maya enters the airport and the men rush to get her out
Maya: I have a meeting with Mr.Mehta so hurry up you fools
Maya rushes out and she slips on the wet floor. Arjun who is walking beside her holds her and saves her from falling. Maya steadies herself
Arjun: Be careful miss
Maya sees the worker who was sweeping. She slaps him
Maya: Are you mad?Why can’t you clean when its empty?
Arjun: Miss its you who is mad, he is doing his duty and airports will be crowded almost always and he cannot find times when its empty to clean it, its you who has to mind your steps
Maya stares Arjun as if she will burn him into ashes. She is taken out by her men. Ayaan runs to Arjun and helps him with the luggage
Arjun: Hey buddy Ayaan (Ayaan is Arjun’s friend here)
Ayaan: Whats up bruh? Fights early in the morning
Arjun: Its nothing..how is mom?
Ayaan: Aunty is …its better if you see her live
Ayaan and Arjun leave from the airport
Hospital
Arjun: Doctor what happened to maa exactly?
Doctor: She is paralysed sir
Arjun: What? Cant you cure her?
Doctor: Its not that easy sir, it will take time and someone to be there with her to take care of her at home with all physiotherapy and all
Arjun: Ill stay here sir , you start with the procedures. Hope we can take her home
Doctor: Sure sir you can definitely take her home
Ayaan: Arjun what will you do? Your job in the US?
Arjun: Ayaan mom is very important for me. Ill search for a job here
Ayaan: Fine then, my company is recruiting the industrial superintendent. The interview is tomorrow.You can try it out right
Arjun: Cool then Ill leave for the interview tomorrow lets take mom home
Next Morning
Arjun rushes for the interview and on the way he sees an accident and unconscious on the road. He runs to the person and takes him to the hospital
Half an hour later the person gains consciousness. Arjun goes in to meet him
Man: Thank you so much sir
Arjun: Please dont mention it sir..its my duty as a fellow human being
Man: You left all your work for me..Im sorry
Arjun: Its completely fine sir..I was going for an interview but now nevermind
Man: Which company sir?
Arjun: Er…its the Alpha industries
Man: Then your job is guaranteed
Arjun: You are talking like the chairman
Man: Im indeed the chairman, Im Taneja Malhotra
Arjun: Im sorry I didn’t know
Taneja: Its fine..you come with me to the office Ill give your appointment letter
Doctor enters
Doctor: Sir you cant leave for next one hour
Taneja: No issues Arjun Ill give a letter to you and inform my office regarding you
Arjun gets the letter and leaves for the office
Alpha Industry Head Office
Arjun gets to the reception
Arjun: Im Arjun , Taneja sir gave this letter
Receptionist: Sir please meet Saanjh madam in the cabin on your right
Arjun: Fine
Arjun enters the cabin after a knock
Saanjh: So your Arjun ..right?
Arjun: Yup thats right
Saanjh: You were placed in the US according to your resume but you are here
Arjun: My Mom is not well and I need to be here with her
Saanjh: Good. Mr.Arjun your job here is confirmed with the letter from Taneja sir but final nod is to be given by Maya mam.
Saanjh calls someone and few minutes later
Saanjh: Arjun sir Maya mam wants to meet you. You may go to her cabin
Arjun is shown the cabin and he knocks it
Maya: Yes come in
Arjun enters the cabin. They are shocked to see each other
Maya: Tum yaahan kisko lesson lena aaye ho?
Arjun: I have come here for the job of Industrial superintendent, sent by Mr.Taneja Malhotra
Maya: Dad sent you? Bullshit
Arjun: I never knew he would be your dad. Utter contrast
Arjun leaves the cabin but he bumps into Mr.Taneja
Taneja: What happened Arjun?
Arjun tells the happenings at the airport
Taneja: Leave it Arjun , Maya is like that but you are not leaving this job because of that. Ill talk to Maya and make you appointed
Arjun: But sir
Taneja: Saanjh told me about your mom and you leaving the US job for her. This company cannot lose you young man
Taneja convinces Maya and Arjun gets appointed. The scene freezes