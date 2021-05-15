Tales Of Heart – ARYA FIVE SHOTS (SHOT 1)

Hello friends, as per the suggestion of my friend JasmineRahul Here is a five shot based on the movie Laadla (with few changes of mine)Hope you guys like it

Shot 1 :

The shot starts with the television headlines Alpha industries receives the Best Business Company Award for the year. Miss Maya Malhotra the only daughter of Mr.Taneja Malhotra has brought the company to new heights within a span of 2 years since she adorned the post of CEO. Miss Maya is currently in Delhi to receive the honours. Information says that she will be reaching back tomorrow morning.

Its a bright morning and the Mumbai Airport is shown. Many men dressed in formals rush towards the arrivals. Maya enters the airport and the men rush to get her out

Maya: I have a meeting with Mr.Mehta so hurry up you fools

Maya rushes out and she slips on the wet floor. Arjun who is walking beside her holds her and saves her from falling. Maya steadies herself

Arjun: Be careful miss

Maya sees the worker who was sweeping. She slaps him

Maya: Are you mad?Why can’t you clean when its empty?

Arjun: Miss its you who is mad, he is doing his duty and airports will be crowded almost always and he cannot find times when its empty to clean it, its you who has to mind your steps

Maya stares Arjun as if she will burn him into ashes. She is taken out by her men. Ayaan runs to Arjun and helps him with the luggage

Arjun: Hey buddy Ayaan (Ayaan is Arjun’s friend here)

Ayaan: Whats up bruh? Fights early in the morning

Arjun: Its nothing..how is mom?

Ayaan: Aunty is …its better if you see her live

Ayaan and Arjun leave from the airport

Hospital

Arjun: Doctor what happened to maa exactly?

Doctor: She is paralysed sir

Arjun: What? Cant you cure her?

Doctor: Its not that easy sir, it will take time and someone to be there with her to take care of her at home with all physiotherapy and all

Arjun: Ill stay here sir , you start with the procedures. Hope we can take her home

Doctor: Sure sir you can definitely take her home

Ayaan: Arjun what will you do? Your job in the US?

Arjun: Ayaan mom is very important for me. Ill search for a job here

Ayaan: Fine then, my company is recruiting the industrial superintendent. The interview is tomorrow.You can try it out right

Arjun: Cool then Ill leave for the interview tomorrow lets take mom home

Next Morning

Arjun rushes for the interview and on the way he sees an accident and unconscious on the road. He runs to the person and takes him to the hospital

Half an hour later the person gains consciousness. Arjun goes in to meet him

Man: Thank you so much sir

Arjun: Please dont mention it sir..its my duty as a fellow human being

Man: You left all your work for me..Im sorry

Arjun: Its completely fine sir..I was going for an interview but now nevermind

Man: Which company sir?

Arjun: Er…its the Alpha industries

Man: Then your job is guaranteed

Arjun: You are talking like the chairman

Man: Im indeed the chairman, Im Taneja Malhotra

Arjun: Im sorry I didn’t know

Taneja: Its fine..you come with me to the office Ill give your appointment letter

Doctor enters

Doctor: Sir you cant leave for next one hour

Taneja: No issues Arjun Ill give a letter to you and inform my office regarding you

Arjun gets the letter and leaves for the office

Alpha Industry Head Office

Arjun gets to the reception

Arjun: Im Arjun , Taneja sir gave this letter

Receptionist: Sir please meet Saanjh madam in the cabin on your right

Arjun: Fine

Arjun enters the cabin after a knock

Saanjh: So your Arjun ..right?

Arjun: Yup thats right

Saanjh: You were placed in the US according to your resume but you are here

Arjun: My Mom is not well and I need to be here with her

Saanjh: Good. Mr.Arjun your job here is confirmed with the letter from Taneja sir but final nod is to be given by Maya mam.

Saanjh calls someone and few minutes later

Saanjh: Arjun sir Maya mam wants to meet you. You may go to her cabin

Arjun is shown the cabin and he knocks it

Maya: Yes come in

Arjun enters the cabin. They are shocked to see each other

Maya: Tum yaahan kisko lesson lena aaye ho?

Arjun: I have come here for the job of Industrial superintendent, sent by Mr.Taneja Malhotra

Maya: Dad sent you? Bullshit

Arjun: I never knew he would be your dad. Utter contrast

Arjun leaves the cabin but he bumps into Mr.Taneja

Taneja: What happened Arjun?

Arjun tells the happenings at the airport

Taneja: Leave it Arjun , Maya is like that but you are not leaving this job because of that. Ill talk to Maya and make you appointed

Arjun: But sir

Taneja: Saanjh told me about your mom and you leaving the US job for her. This company cannot lose you young man

Taneja convinces Maya and Arjun gets appointed. The scene freezes