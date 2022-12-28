- Talisca responds to the news of the termination of his contract with the Saudi victoryKoora
- Najm Al-Nasr is subject to a 3-match banRegions newspaper
- In a clear sense .. Talisca responds to the news of the termination of his contract with Al NasrGoal.com
- Termination of his contract with victory, the first response from TaliscaSaudi Sport
- Brazilian Anderson Talisca denies terminating his contract with Al-Nasr Saudi Arabiathe week
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Talisca responds to the news of the termination of his contract with Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia – Kuwora
By
Posted on