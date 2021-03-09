Talk Show Hosts Are a Danger: Worst Joke at the Cost of Others – TMT Daily

No, Jimmy Kimmel is asking parents to prank their children by saying that they haven’t eaten all of their Halloween candy!

If you remember us from last spring, when we briefly became Is ellen mein deli, You know that we love nothing more than rib on jerk talk show hosts. And what do they do anyway? Get celebrity guests out in front of audiences around the world and enter their personal lives. To make matters worse, talk show hosts would throw a prank or two there or give their lewd opinions that no one asked for.

Without further ado, here are some of the most wtf comments made by a talk show host in television history at the expense of their guests.

Pierce Morgan and Harry Styles Dress

We don’t care what Piers Morgan has to say – Harry Styles sled in his dress. When Styles appeared on the cover the trend In 2020, they dazzled the world and broke gender stereotypes at the same time. But of course, every party has a poet as they say father of the Bride, And Piers Morgan decided to let it happen.

On Good morning uk, Pierce morgan gave Two cents from the stone age. While he said he was “neither against nor wearing” the dress, the talk show host felt it was “weird”. If he skips over it, we can dismiss it as a Boomer moment, but no. “I think a lot of women will look at Harry Styles and think: ‘What on earth is she doing? I don’t want my husband popping in an old Versace dress.'”

David Letterman makes old jokes. . .

But, in the same section, Martha Stewart Proved that she was in class. After appearing on Letterman after his stint in prison for Insider Trading, the talk show host defeated a dead horse to stay at the Club Fed.

As Martha Stewart drops a recipe from David Letterman out of the blue, as she plays a rattle with ingredients, the talk show host asks her: “Do you ever talk?”

Martha lets Letterman’s audience laugh before she responds to the calmness, but is a little baffled: “You know, it was long ago. It was like eight years ago. “Letterman immediately apologized, and the talk show host told Martha Stewart that she was” a wonderful, strong woman “. At least some talk show hosts can run back a bad statement!

You probably shouldn’t make fun of it

It is tasteless to joke about the difference in the appearance of people, especially if it is a birth defect such as a cleft palate. At the very least, one should mention that before Wendy Williams made a joke about Joaquin Phoenix.

After the talk show host said that she found Joaquin Phoenix “strangely attractive”, showing that she had forgotten about him Joker. “And when he cuts his mustache, he gets a hairline fracture, one of the cleft bandages.”

Then, she pulls her lips to portray the most tasteless Someone with a hairline fracture Ever in history. While we don’t think Williams is meant to be aggressive, come on! Wendy, take a seat!

Do we have to choose

There Ton and ton bad comment Ellen has made her guests over the years. From Sofia Vergara making fun of Maria Carrie drinking alcohol to announcing her pregnancy, there’s really no shortage of Ellen DeGeneres moments on which we can play the harp.

Our favorite is still where Ellen Dakota Johnson clapped back. We admit that we are suckers for moments when celebs clap back at a talk show host, and when Johnson put Ellen on last Christmas, it put a big smile on our face.

Ellen DeGeneres tried to make her feel bad for not inviting Dakota Johnson to her party when Johnson actually invited Ellen. Ellen had a prior engagement, could not come, and completely forgot about inviting herself.

