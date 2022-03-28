Talks in Istanbul, eight Russian tanks destroyed near Donetsk and Lugansky

Required

US President Joe Biden violently attacked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, calling him a “butcher” and saying he “cannot stay in power” after the invasion of Ukraine, a statement immediately followed by the White House. To show his support for Poland, a country on the eastern side of the Atlantic Alliance and bordering Ukraine, Joe Biden on Saturday described the war in that country as a “strategic failure for Russia”, and called on officials in Moscow. Be warned, don’t include them “even” [penser] To move one centimeter into NATO territory”.

Main information: Talks will happen soon in Istanbul

Eight Russian tanks destroyed in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions

Russian attacks on fuel depots in Lviv and Mykolaiva

More than 2,000 Mariupol residents killed

Kharkiv residents resign

Before the charges against the owner of the Kremlin at the beginning of…