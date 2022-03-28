Talks in Istanbul, eight Russian tanks destroyed near Donetsk and Lugansky

Required
US President Joe Biden violently attacked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, calling him a “butcher” and saying he “cannot stay in power” after the invasion of Ukraine, a statement immediately followed by the White House. To show his support for Poland, a country on the eastern side of the Atlantic Alliance and bordering Ukraine, Joe Biden on Saturday described the war in that country as a “strategic failure for Russia”, and called on officials in Moscow. Be warned, don’t include them “even” [penser] To move one centimeter into NATO territory”.
Main information:
- Talks will happen soon in Istanbul
- Eight Russian tanks destroyed in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions
- Russian attacks on fuel depots in Lviv and Mykolaiva
- More than 2,000 Mariupol residents killed
- Kharkiv residents resign
