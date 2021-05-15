Talku Lessu Worku More Song From Murungakkai Chips Movie

Talku Lessu Worku More Song : Talku Lessu Worku More is the latest Tamil song from Murungakkai Chips movie (2021). Vocals by Super Singer duo Sam Vishal and Sivaangi, the song was composed by Dharan Kumar. Talku Lessu Worku More Song lyrics were penned by Ku Karthik. The film was directed by Srijar and it was produced by Ravindar Chandrasekaran under Libra Productions banner. The first single Edho Solla was a blockbuster hit. Watch Talku Lessu Worku More Song full video on Sony Music youtube channel.