Tamannaah Bhatia To Collab With Aha Video Yet Again

With the present scenario, it’s clear that the nation can be locked till an indefinite time. Between all these rigorous conditions, it’s evident that folks can be wanting ahead to leisure of their lives. The accountability to maintain the viewers engaged is within the fingers of filmmakers, however the Covid protocols have made it clear that it’s not secure to ebook theatres.

Many OTT platforms have risen their content material ahead, be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, and plenty of extra. The one app which is at the moment making the excitement is Aha Movies. Right here’s what you’ll want to know concerning the app and its most awaited collab.

What Is Aha About?

Aha is an OTT platform, based totally on Tamil content material, making it a regional streaming service media platform. The app is a collaborative effort of Geetha Arts and My Residence Group media corporations. The app was launched round 14 months in the past on eighth February 2020, and has recorded an enormous viewers base of 1 million month-to-month customers.

What’s the excitement about?

It’s good for all of the platforms, the viewers, and the makers to have an enormous viewers base and reputed casts for its present. At present, the excitement is about Tamannaah Bhatiya’s different collaboration with the streaming platform. Earlier the South Indian magnificence has performed a present named eleventh hour for the Tamil primarily based OTT Aha, and rumors counsel that she is up for a two venture collaboration with the streaming platform but once more.

What Shall We Count on?

As per sources, it has been speculated that new filmmakers will helm the 2 tasks. Aside from this, no updates have been introduced by the platform, the makers, and Tamannaah herself.