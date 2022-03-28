Tamara and Brent’s final vows.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s mother thinks that Olivia complaining is “ringing alarm bells” and omg sweetie, you don’t know.

She says that she raised her children to “choose their battles” and is okay in Olivia’s defense, choosing her battles as well, but she happens to choose them all. Immediately. Hence.

It’s time for Olivia and Jackson to make decisions and attempt to create mystery that we respect and appreciate to some degree.

Meeting in an unknown bush location that looks like you’ll be burying a dead body, Olivia announces “Jackson, I love you.”

“We are a team now. Speaking, we are now on the run from the police. Because of the murder.” Jackson, who has been asked to create a bit of tension, says Olivia’s lewd comments made her rethink their relationship and “looking down on you…